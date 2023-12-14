CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
FAMILY Packs TO GO
- 1/2 PAN CHEESE ENCHILADAS$35.00
10 per pan - all family style packs are served with green rice, ranch beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija cheese, dos fuegos hot sauce
- 1/2 PAN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$46.00
10 per pan - all family style packs are served with green rice, ranch beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija cheese, dos fuegos hot sauce
FOR THE TABLE
- SALSA SAMPLER$10.00
salsa fresca, spicy avocado verde, apricot habanero, corn tortilla chips
- GUACAMOLE$12.00
corn torilla chips
- GUACAMOLE DELUXE$14.00
fried plantains, pickled fresno, semilla salsa, corn tortilla chips
- QUESO$12.00
roasted chiles, crispy shallots, flour tortillas
- CHIPOTLE SHRIMP CEVICHE$16.00
tomato, cucumber, red onion, lime, avocado, citrus pepper sauce
- CRUDO SALMON TOSTADA$14.00
roasted chiles, wakame, mandarin jarritos, cucumber, apple, fresno pepper, cilantro
- GRILLED OCTOPUS$17.00
garlic adobo, braised cipollini onion, smashed fried potatoes, salsa molcajete, avocado lime dressing
- MASA QUESADILLA$12.00
mushrooms, onion, smoked cheese blend, green chile, crema, vegetable ash
- PULPO ENAMORADO$16.00
red onion, cilantro, roma tomato, chives, chipotle mayo, smoked paprika
- CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$11.00
red pepper puree, toasted almonds, golden raisins, dill, cilantro, lime
- SMOKED POTATO & HATCH GREEN CHILE TAQUITOS$13.00
papadzul sauce, pickled red onion, microgreens, crema, vegetable ash
SALADS & SOUPS
- SIMPLE TABLE SALAD$10.00
heritage greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
- POSOLE$15.00
guerrero style broth, braised pork, hominy, epazote, romaine lettuce, poblano chile, yellow onion, cilantro, macha salsa
- CENTRO CAESAR SALAD$13.00
heritage greens, croutons, charred onion, crispy shallot, pepitas, granny smith apple, manchego, toasted arbol cider vinaigrette
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$16.00
chopped & chilled salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, aji amarillo crema
- TOMATO GAZPACHO$11.00Out of stock
cucumber, watermelon, red bell pepper, fresno chili, heirloom cherry tomato, herb dressing, microgreens, olive oil
TACO BOARDS
- CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$20.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw , mexican street corn
- GRILLED CHICKEN ASADO TACOS$18.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
- SKIRT STEAK TACOS$19.00
seared skirt steak, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn
- JACKFRUIT ACHIOTE$18.00
summer squash & smoked mushroom, chipotle goat cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
- PORK COCHINITA$18.00
braised pork carnitas, salsa pastor, grilled pineapple, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
LARGE PLATES
- BIRRIA BURRITO$22.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, cabbage pico slaw, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
- CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$21.00
smoked cheese, charro beans, green rice, pico de gallo, crema
- SKIRT STEAK & SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$28.00
black beans, asadero cheese mix, rajas, calabacitas sauce, xnipec, pico de gallo, poblano rice
- MAHI AL AJILLO$28.00
chipotle fingerlings, salsa verde, asparagus, roasted chile charred pineapple salsa
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$14.00
corn tortillas, two over easy eggs, chihuahua cheese, ranchero salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, crema
- PAN SEARED SALMON$25.00
- NY STRIP STEAK$32.00
braised cipollini onions, refried beans, cotija cheese, sauteed huitlacoche
- GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$16.00
roasted anaheim chile, bacon, white cheddar cheese, charred serrano aioli, toasted brioche bun, tajin wedge fries