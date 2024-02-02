CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
ALL DAY MENU
FOR THE TABLE
- Salsa Sampler$10.00
salsa fresca, spicy avocado verde, apricot habanero, corn tortilla chips
- Guacamole$12.00
corn torilla chips
- Guacamole Deluxe$14.00
fried plantains, pickled fresno, semilla salsa, corn tortilla chips
- Queso$12.00
roasted chiles, crispy shallots, flour tortillas
- Chipotle Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
tomato, cucumber, red onion, lime, avocado, citrus pepper sauce
- Crudo Salmon Tostada$14.00
roasted chiles, wakame, mandarin jarritos, cucumber, apple, fresno pepper, cilantro
- Grilled Octopus$17.00
garlic adobo, braised cipollini onion, smashed fried potatoes, salsa molcajete, avocado lime dressing
- Masa Quesadilla$12.00
mushrooms, onion, smoked cheese blend, green chile, crema, vegetable ash
- Crispy Cauliflower$11.00
red pepper puree, toasted almonds, golden raisins, dill, cilantro, lime
- Smoked Potato & Hatch Green Chile Taquitos$13.00
papadzul sauce, pickled red onion, microgreens, crema, vegetable ash
SALADS & SOUPS
- Heritage Greens$10.00
lolla rosa, red & green oak lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
- Centro Caesar Salad$13.00
heritage greens, croutons, charred onion, crispy shallot, pepitas, granny smith apple, manchego, toasted arbol cider vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
chopped & chilled salmon, greens, radicchio, avocado, charred carrot, boiled egg, crispy chickpeas, sunflower seeds, citrus vinaigrette, aji amarillo crema
- Pozole Rojo$15.00
shredded lettuce, cilantro & onion, spicy macha, lime
- Tortilla Soup$11.00
shredded lettuce, cilantro & onion, spicy macha, lime
TACO BOARDS
- Crispy Baja Fish Tacos$20.00
beer battered pacific cod, chipotle crema, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw , mexican street corn
- Grilled Chicken Asado Tacos$18.00
mojo de ajo, cotija cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
- Skirt Steak Tacos$19.00
seared skirt steak, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage, mexican street corn
- Jackfruit Achiote$18.00
summer squash & smoked mushroom, chipotle goat cheese, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
- Pork Cochinita$18.00
braised pork carnitas, salsa pastor, grilled pineapple, fresh corn tortillas, green rice, pico cabbage slaw, mexican street corn
LARGE PLATES
- Birria Burrito$22.00
low & slow braised beef, charro beans, dry jack cheese, cabbage pico slaw, green rice, onion & cilantro, beef consommé
- Chicken Enchiladas$20.00
smoked cheese, pico de gallo, crema
- Skirt Steak & Shrimp Enchiladas$26.00
black beans, asadero cheese mix, rajas, calabacitas sauce, xnipec, pico de gallo
- Mahi Al Ajillo$28.00
chipotle fingerlings, salsa verde, asparagus, roasted chile charred pineapple salsa
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
corn tortillas, two over easy eggs, chihuahua cheese, ranchero salsa, avocado, pico de gallo, crema
- Pan Seared Salmon$25.00
- Green Chile Cheeseburger$16.00
roasted anaheim chile, bacon, white cheddar cheese, charred serrano aioli, toasted brioche bun, tajin wedge fries
- Carne Asada$28.00
grilled skirt steak, stuffed chile relleno, braised cipollini, refried beans, cotija cheese, grilled tortilla
SIDES
DESSERTS
FAMILY PACKS TO GO
- 1/2 Pan Cheese Enchiladas$35.00
10 per pan - all family style packs are served with green rice, ranch beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija cheese, dos fuegos hot sauce
- 1/2 Pan Chicken Enchiladas$46.00
10 per pan - all family style packs are served with green rice, ranch beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, cotija cheese, dos fuegos hot sauce
- Taco Bar for 10$170.00
Choose 1 main and 2 sides. Taco Bar includes corn and flour tortillas and toppings (pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, cilantro, cotija, sour cream, hot sauce)
- Taco Bar for 20$325.00
Choose 1 main and 2 sides. Taco Bar includes corn and flour tortillas and toppings (pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, cilantro, cotija, sour cream, hot sauce)
- Bag of Chips (10ppl)$20.00
- Salsa Trio With Chips (10ppl)$45.00
salsa fresca, spicy avocado verde, apricot habanero
- Guacamole (10ppl)$50.00
- Simple Green Salad (10-12ppl)$40.00
greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
- Churros (10-12ppl)$40.00
cinnamon, sugar, chile, cajeta